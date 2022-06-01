Since stepping onto their basketball court as an 8th grader in 1994, perhaps no athlete has been more associated with Caravel Academy than Kristin (Mills) Caldwell.
Caldwell isn't leaving Caravel, but she announced Tuesday she is stepping down after 16 years leading their girls basketball program to devote more time to her family.
In Caravel's maroon and white, Caldwell became the first Delaware girls basketball player to reach 2,000 points, developed baseball skills that ultimately led to a gold medal with the United States Women's Baseball Team, and earlier this year, the she became the first to coach the Bucs' girls basketball team to a state title.
Caldwell said it was tough to tell that same team she wasn't going to be their head coach in 2022-23.
"It broke my heart to tell them. I was a disaster talking to them this morning. But I think they got it, and they know who I am as a human being and what I think of them. I don't know if burnout is the right word, but it's a lot of time and energy, and a lot of time away from home."
Caldwell's son Will is nearing high school age, after narrowly missing a spot in last summer's Little League World Series on a teach his mother was the head coach.
She said the seeds for her decision were sown at the beginning of the pandemic.
"It was my first experience with free time in a long time and not being scheduled, and just having time to be home and play with the dog and play with my son, it was on the edge of my mind, wow, this is what normal life is like."
Caldwell has been on a whirlwind since graduating from Caravel in 1999.
She was a member of the University of Delaware women's basketball team, where she earned a bachelors and masters degree before returning back to Bear in 2005, taking the reigns of a program she starred for during five seasons and 2,131 points.
She also assisted with Caravel Baseball, another team she played on in high school, and a sport that ultimately earned her a spot on a national team.
Caldwell said she was drawn to teaching by her mother, who taught math, and Caravel became home when Kristin and her sisters were driven to school every day, and she'll remain on staff as a middle school social studies and computer teacher.
"I think I'm a normal, loyal person, but I think the way the Peoples family has treated my entire family from fourth grade through now, I'm going to serve that school every way I can in the job that I have as a teacher."
Caldwell was highly successful as a coach in her 16 years, but finding the mountaintop proved elusive, falling five times in the state championship game, including an overtime game and a near-buzzer beater along the way.
Caldwell said coaxed her sister Sarah into joining the staff this past year, and that conversations in February showed how much Kristin was putting into reversing those previous championship outcomes.
"She's like 'okay, what time did you stay up to watch film? Your skin looks a little gray. Are you eating? Are you sleeping?' You have to be fully committed, and be all in for whatever."
In March, it was Caravel's time to win an overtime game over Sanford, giving Caldwell a championship that had eluded her from the head coaching position, in what will, for now, be her final game guiding the Bucs.
"I think just how thankful I am. I coached a lot of girls that are grown women now with good jobs and families and I think that's what I'm thankful for, and proud of, and those connections don't stop today. They last a lifetime, and I'm just thankful for that."
Caldwell said there will be aspects of her job she'll miss, even in what can be a 10-months-per-year job these days.
"The daily ins and outs of what happens in practice. The laughs, I get mad at them, they get mad at me, we work hard together and trust each other. All of those elements of practice I'm going to miss the most."
Caldwell's coaching legacy could be defined in a few ways.
When the Bucs won the 2022 title, she became just the fourth woman to guide a DIAA Girls Basketball state champion, and just the second of her lifetime, joining Shelia DiNardo (Ursuline, 2006-07), Karen Kohn (A.I. duPont, 1977), and Laura Capodanno (Ursuline, 1974-75).
Mills has also seen some of her players return into the high school coaching ecosystem.
Katrina Conner served as an assistant coach for a time at Newark Charter, Ky'Asia Stanford worked with a middle school team, and Charnelle Bacon, Grace Lange and Caroline Davis have all worked with teams as well.
"I think I coached and helped create an environment where the girls that played for me loved high school basketball and maybe some of them would want to get back into it."
For now, Kristin said she'll be content watching from the sidelines, and enjoy the fact she won't have to coach a 3:30 practice just before her son begins his own 5:30 training session.
Caldwell's teaching role at Caravel will remain in place, and she said she wants to remain present in her former players/current students' lives, and any future Bucs as well, as she hopes Caravel continues its run of top-level play.
"Caravel is part of who I am. I tried to explain that to the girls, that doesn't change. I'm in the building every day, Caravel is who I am."