Four adults and a child were hospitalized as the result of a carbon monoxide incident Thursday morning, March 31, 2022, in Middletown.
Volunteer Hose of Middletown Fire Chief Frank Bailey said they got the call just after 5:30 a.m., just after returning from another run.
"Crawford Street is just a few blocks away from the fire department so we were on scene in about a minute," said Chief Bailey.
He was met at the front door by two people suffering from nausea and headaches who said three more people were upstairs.
"And they told me that the one would not wake up, the one adult would not wake up," said Bailey.
His firefighters donned self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA), went inside, and removed the three other victims.
All five were treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics and taken by ambulances from Middletown, Odessa, and Port Penn, to Christiana Hospital.
One adult was listed in serious condition, the other three adults and the child were in stable condition, according to New Castle County EMS.
Bailey said using a meter, firefighters had a reading of 317 parts per million (ppm) of carbon monoxide on the second floor.
"Any levels over 100 for an extended period of time could turn to be fatal," said Bailey.
Rescue crews found a portable generator in an unventilated laundry room at the rear of the home.
Bailey said there was no indication the home had an operating CO detector.