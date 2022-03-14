A New Castle woman is being held in connection with a pair of carjackings and at least five accidents, including one that killed a pedestrian, on Sunday morning March 13, 2022.
Delaware State Police said the chaos started around 9:30 a.m. on Route 9 south of I-495 when 30-year old Brittallia Semaan carjacked a vehicle with two adults and two children inside.
A 66-year old woman was hit as the suspect fled, and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The other occupants got out safely.
As she fled southbound on Route 9, police said Semaan hit a 48-year old New Castle man at Boothhurst Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
Once into New Castle City, police said Semaan hit a 19-year old woman in the parking lot of the Brandywine Valley SPCA. The victim suffered minor injuries.
After that, troopers said Semaan crossed the double yellow line on Washington Street and hit an oncoming car head-on.
Two people in that car were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
At that crash scene, police say a witness stopped to lend assistance and Semaan got into his SUV and started to drive away with a 77-year old woman still in the front passenger seat.
The entire episode ended with another crash at River Road (Route 9) and Hamburg Road.
An off duty Wilmington Police officer who had witnessed the second carjacking had followed the stolen SUV, and along with a former New Castle County police officer, held Semaan until troopers arrived at the scene.
The woman in the stolen SUV, and another driver, suffered non-life threatening injuries in that last collision.
Delaware State Police Master Corporal Heather Pepper said the string of incidents kept first responders scrambling.
"The troopers were having to respond to several different areas and make sure of the safety of all of those involved and that they were taken care of," said Pepper.
"[We] would like to recognize and thank all of the Good Samaritans who stopped and acted selflessly today to help render aid to those who were involved," said Pepper.
"We're very fortunate that there was an off duty police officer that witnessed that second carjacking incident," said Pepper, "had been following her and had that opportunity to make contact with after the last collision occurred and was able to apprehend her."
Delaware State Police are asking anyone who witnessed any of the incidents, or who may have video of them, and who hasn't already been interviewed by troopers, to contact them at 302-834-2620, or by sending a private message through Facebook Messenger to Delaware State Police, or calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.