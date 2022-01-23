Two New Castle County Wawa parking lots, one carjacking and one attempted carjacking roughly 11 hours apart, 5 suspects still at large, and Delaware State Police are asking for members of the public to come forward to help catch the crooks.
The first incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. Friday at the Wawa in the Beaverbrook Plaza Shopping Center, when a 63-year-old woman pulled up to the gas pumps and three men in ski masks ran up to her as she was filling up.
One of the suspects demanded her black 2011 Chevy Malibu, and she let them drive away in it.
At about 5:20 a.m. Saturday, two suspects in dark clothing accosted a 56-year-old man and 72-year-old woman in a car in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2621 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont, and when the victims didn't get out fast enough to suit the would-be crooks, one hit the man in the head with a handgun and the other assaulted the woman.
This time, the suspects didn't complete the crime--instead, they ran to a silver Mazda 3 in the parking lot, got in and took off.
Police are asking anyone who may know something about either crime to call the Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP-33-33.