A carjacking at a Talleyville Wawa led to a police pursuit Monday night.
State troopers were called to the Wawa on Concord Pike near Silverside Road at 10:05 p.m. on October 19, 2020. There, they said a woman was waiting in the front passenger seat for her sister, who was inside the convenience store.
Police said a man entered the vehicle, demanding "everything." When the victim got out of the car, police said another man put an unknown object up to her abdomen. The victim's sister came out from the Wawa and a struggle ensued over a purse. Police said the strap broke, and the suspects fled in the victims' vehicle.
The stolen vehicle was then involved in a police pursuit, which troopers said had to be terminated for safety reasons. The vehicle was later found in Wilmington.
No arrests have been made, and no surveillance video was released.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Harris of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit by calling 302.365.8410. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.