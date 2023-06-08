Four men, who are charged collectively with four attempted carjackings and causing four separate crashes, have been indicted on nearly three dozen charges in connection with the crime spree on April 14, 2023.
The indictments against 24-year old Tonnaire McNair-Matthews of Wilmington, David Hinson, 21, of Bear, and Mahkiya Powell, 20, and Michael Caldwell, 21, both of Wilmington, were handed down on June 5, 2023.
The events on that morning went on for several hours and stretched from the Brandywine Valley to Chadds Ford to South Market Street, and culminated with the arrest of two of the suspects in the area of the Rock Manor golf course.
In addition, McNair-Matthews was indicted on charges he raped one of the carjacking victims.
"These men displayed a disturbing level of disregard for the law and for our community," said Attorney General Kathy Jennings in a prepared statement. "The amount of harm and senseless violence they carried out in a single day is astonishing and sad."
Hinson and Caldwell were arrested near the golf course after they wrecked a vehicle on I-95 at the Concord Pike off ramp.
Powell was caught on April 17th and McNair-Matthews was arrested in Maryland with the help of the FBI and U.S. Marshals.
The charges in the indictments are listed below:
Tonnaire Mcnair-Matthews:
One count of Attempted Robbery 1st Degree
Two counts of Attempted Robbery 2nd Degree
Two counts of Attempted Unlawful Use of a Payment Card
Four counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree
One count of Disregarding a Police Signal
One count of Kidnapping 1st Degree
One count of Leaving the Scene of a Collision Causing Injury
Five counts of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
One count of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
Two counts of Rape 1st Degree
Four counts of Rape 2nd Degree
One count of Terroristic Threatening
David Hinson:
One count of Attempted Robbery 1st Degree
Two counts of Attempted Robbery 2nd Degree
One count of Attempted Unlawful Use of a Payment Card
Four counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree
Two counts of Disregarding a Police Signal
Two counts of Leaving the Scene of a Collision Resulting in Property Damage
One count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
One count of Robbery 1st Degree
One count of Resisting Arrest
Mahkiya Powell:
One count of Attempted Robbery 1st Degree
One count of Attempted Robbery 2nd Degree
Four counts of Conspiracy 2nd Degree
One count of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
One count Robbery 1st Degree
Michael Caldwell:
One count of Aggravated Menacing
One count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
One Count of Resisting Arrest