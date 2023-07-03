Newark Police responded to Library Avenue for the report of a carjacking at around 3:30 this afternoon in Newark.
The victim says that while he was driving, a black Dodge SUV pulled in front of him and stopped abruptly, causing his car to hit the Dodge.
The victim got out of his car to look at the damage when he was told to move away from his car at gunpoint by a black male wearing a light green shirt and a mask.
The suspect took the victim's car and left, but the vehicle has been found.
If you have any information, please contact police.