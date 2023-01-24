Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023.
Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
Following is a list of the accidents. Details are still forthcoming on the bus crash in Laurel.
--Route 13 in Seaford shortly after 7 a.m. An inattentive driver slammed into the back of a car stopped for a school bus picking up students. The bus was not hit. A 69-year old Maryland man was killed.
--Hardscrabble Road between Laurel and Georgetown at 3:45 p.m. A school bus was hit by a vehicle and overturned. At least nine students were reported injured. One person in the vehicle died.
--Two children aged 7 and 8 were seriously injured in a crash around 8 p.m. on Route 13 at Hares Corner
--A 66-year old man in a wheelchair was hit in Minquadale about 9:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
--Around 10 p.m. a 29-year old woman was hit by a vehicle at Salem Church Road and Cornell Drive. She suffered critical injuries.
--A 32-year old woman suffered head injuries in a crash around 11:30 p.m. on South Market Street.
Delaware State Police are investigating all the crashes, with their Collision Reconstruction Unit working the two fatal crashes in Sussex County.