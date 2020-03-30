On Monday night, Delaware Governor John Carney amended his State of Emergency declaration for the eighth time, allowing child care programs in the state to be designated for emergency child care to assist essential personnel fighting novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“We are doing everything we can to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm our hospital system, and health care workers are on the front lines of Delaware’s response,” Carney said in a release announcing the designations. “This new order will make sure Delaware’s health care workers and other first responders can stay at work, and keep our communities healthy, by providing them access to emergency child care services. We need all Delawareans to do their part. Stay at home. Don’t go out in public unnecessarily. Wash your hands. Stay informed. We’ll get through this - but we all need to do our part.”
On April 6, 2020, until the SOE is lifted, child care may only be provided by locations designated as "Emergency Child Care Sites" by the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families (DSCYF). Such sites must show officials they are operating while only providing child care for personnel working at essential businesses and who can not work from home.
“Governor Carney’s announcement that he will redirect child care center resources to support families of essential employees is a good decision," said Wayne A. Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Delaware Healthcare Association. "The children of health care, first responders, and other essential workers must have a secure and supportive place to go so their parents can continue to aggressively respond to the COVID-19 pandemic on behalf of all Delawareans. We appreciate Governor Carney’s response to the needs of Delaware’s hospital and health care workers at this extraordinary time.”
The declaration also creates a process for families to transfer their children to attend a designated emergency child care site if their current facility is temporarily closed.
Monday's order also requires state buildings and essential businesses the Delaware Public Health Advisory deems high-risk to screen every employee, visitor, and member of the public upon entry.
Child care centers were already listed as "essential businesses," according to the state.