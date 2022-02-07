Governor John Carney on Monday announced an expiration date for the universal indoor mask mandate.
According to the governor, the mandate will cease at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022.
"We’re in a much better place than we were several weeks ago in the middle of the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," said Carney in a release. "I want to be clear about this point - COVID is still circulating in our communities. And the virus still poses a risk of serious illness, particularly among those who are not up to date on their vaccinations. But we have the tools to keep ourselves and each other safe. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. That’s especially important for children, where we continue to see low rates of vaccination. For all the parents out there - the best way to keep your child in school learning, and to prevent them from getting sick, is to get them vaccinated. It’s that simple. I want to thank all Delawareans for taking this threat seriously."
The mask requirement in Delaware's schools was temporarily extended, and children kindergarten-age and older will have to continue wearing masks through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, giving parents time to get their children vaccinated prior to the expiration.
Schools will have the option of setting requirements themselves beyond that date.