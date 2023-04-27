Governor Carney said Delaware's budget for school building maintenance hasn't been cut.
Responding to a question from the audience during an online State of the State Town Hall Thursday in Dover, the Democrat said in fact, the state has increased the amount of money set aside to keep facilities up to snuff.
"We've been funding school capital projects at an extremely high level, AND we've been adding money to what are called minor capital improvements, so not capital that will last 20 years, but things like roofs and different things that you have to do," said Carney.
Carney added inflation and supply chain problems have forced an increase of $25,000,000.00 or more in the state's overall capital budget.
Carney also said Delaware's lack of a sales tax is due to a major part of state revenue.
Carney said a post-COVID economic surge was powered in part by big business.
"We kinda had a supercharged economy at that time. We get a lot of our revenue from what's called corporate franchise taxes, so the taxes companies pay to incorporate here in Delaware, and that number went through the roof, and it's a big number to start with," said Carney.
How big? Carney said the total is $2,000,000,000.00, without which Delaware would either have to institute a sales tax or substantially raise income tax rates.