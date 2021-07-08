Governor John Carney on Thursday was appointed to President Joe Biden's Council of Governors, where he'll serve for two years.
The bipartisan council serves with the intention of strengthening partnerships between the state and federal governments, officials said on July 8, 2021.
“I’m proud to join the bipartisan Council of Governors to help strengthen cooperation between our states and the federal government on a range of threats facing our country - from extreme weather to public health challenges,” said Carney. “As we’ve seen over the past year, state-federal cooperation is critically important, especially during a crisis situation. I want to thank President Biden for the appointment, and for bringing governors of both parties together to address important issues we all face.”
Carney joins the following eight governors also appointed Thursday.
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Co-Chair
- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Co-Chair
- Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards
- Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer
- Oregon Governor Kate Brown
- Utah Governor Spencer Cox
- Vermont Governor Phil Scott
- Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon
They join 10th member Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, whose term expires in 2022.
The council also includes the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of Homeland Security, the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, the Deputy Assistant to the President for Intergovernmental Affairs, the Commander of U.S. Northern Command, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security, the Commandant of the Coast Guard, and the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, as well as regular participation from other key federal officials, like FEMA.