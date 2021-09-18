Governor Carney has asked President Biden for a Major Disaster Declaration to help Delaware residents and business owners affected by flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Carney sent a letter to Biden Friday asking for federal funds and other assistance to help Delawareans in need of things like home repair, emergency shelter and food.
Carney said the scope of the damage caused when what was left of Ida hit the area September first has overwhelmed state and local agencies.
Ida, which had weakened to the point where it was a tropical storm by the time it hit here, was still powerful enough to cause flooding that damaged homes, businesses and cars on Wilmington's East Side, and in parts of Talleyville and Edgemoor.