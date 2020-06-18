On Thursday, Gov. John Carney announced his intention to sign an executive order banning the use of choke-holds by Delaware State Police and Capitol Police and require officers to receive additional deescalation training.
"Over the last several weeks, we have seen largely peaceful protests demanding racial justice and equality across our state," Carney said. "I have spent much of this time listening, and trying to chart a productive path forward. We can make meaningful change, and I believe we will."
As protests over the killing of George Floyd take place across the country and communities examine the current roles of their police departments, Carney additionally took steps to adjust the following policies:
- Mugshots of children will no longer be posted to police websites
- Mandated participation in the national use-of-force database
- increased crisis intervention training
- increased mental health services for police officers
He called those actions the "first steps" to administrative action that will be taken to "improve the relationship" between law enforcement and communities of color.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings, who's called for similar reforms, in line with Delaware Legislative Black Caucus priorities, said the governor's action show a state that's determined to act.
"Our duty now is to expand on his work, because the job is far from finished. The governor’s reforms deserve to be codified and made statewide, and we need to continue to advance the cause by reforming Delaware’s use of force standards; funding and deploying body cameras across the state; establishing civilian review boards with subpoena power; and making sensible changes to the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights to ensure accountability and transparency. This is real progress. Let’s keep it up," she said in a written statement.
State offices, including Delaware courts, will also be closed for Juneteenth--Friday, June 19, 2020--which commemorates the emancipation of the last enslaved African Americans in the United States on that date in 1865.
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki also announced city offices would be closed for the same reason, so employees could use it as a "day of reflection."
"I urge the people of Wilmington to use Juneteenth as a day of reflection," said Purzycki in an emailed statement. "If we’ve learned anything from the events of the past month or so, we have much soul-searching to do. We need to focus on how to correct the fact that we’ve made so little progress regarding true equality and respect for all people. On Juneteenth of 2021 we can have a genuine celebration that reflects the progress we will have made over the past year toward racial justice and other reforms that will end the disenfranchisement of much of our city’s population."
New Castle County also shuttered its officers on Juneteenth, with County Executive Matt Meyer calling it an "honor."
"This Friday, we join together as one county to celebrate this critical day in United States history - the announcement of the abolition of slavery in the State of Texas and the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans throughout the former Confederate States of America. We must do more, and we will do more to ensure equality and equity in our society and across our county," he said in a written statement.