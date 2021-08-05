As Delaware sees rising cases of COVID-19 with the Delta variant just in time for students to return to the classroom more fully after Labor Day, the state continues to consider legal avenues to mandate universal masking in schools after he told WDEL last week he expected to see masks in school settings.

"The State of Emergency declaration expired on July 13th, so we're looking at other emergency powers that the state has with respect to universal masking in schools. This being one of our top priorities, and we know that the young ones under age 12 aren't eligible to be vaccinated, so it's an important consideration there. We need to do that and do it quickly--and we will--because the school districts are deciding how to proceed in their individual areas," said Gov. John Carney. "We're not going to be remote there, and so we need to do it safely. So the question is what kind of authority we have to make those requirements."

Earlier this week, the Christina School District announced it would require masks for the upcoming school year.

Carney told WDEL last week, and reiterated at a virtual news conference Thursday, that he's also considering a vaccine mandate in long-term care and health care centers to ensure the most vulnerable are protected.

"Individual businesses are making decisions, you've heard of some of those employers--ChristianaCare requiring that their employees be vaccinated. We will be looking at that as an employer as well, various at-risk locations where there's a lot of traffic, the potential indoor locations, the potential for interaction among unvaccinated folks, so yeah, we're looking at all of those things specific to our own state," said Carney.

Correctional facilities and juvenile detention centers could also see vaccine mandates in Delaware.

"It is a challenge, one of the things that we'll hear as we look at this issue with respect to those who work in congregate settings...is the reality of driving needed staff. Most of the employers....are the biggest complaint that I hear is that they can't find employees for the jobs that they have. One of the areas that that's really relevant for the state is in our correctional facilities. We lose, unfortunately, correctional officers at a regular pace just based on normal retirement after the incident of Feb. 2017...the problems that we've encountered in those prison facilities are in part due to under-staffing, so we don't want to make things worse at one level by doing something at another level that may be necessary," the governor said.

Cases of COVID-19 have risen substantially in Delaware over the last week with spread largely tied to the predominant, more virulent Delta variant; however, case rates remain far lower than other points in the pandemic.

"Most of the areas with low vaccination rates are the ones that have experienced the worst conditions. Our vaccination rates aren't where we need them to be, but they're higher" than many of those states which are significantly under 50%. We still have a lot of work to do," Carney said. "The answer to all of these is challenges is for more people to get vaccinated."

The state now has nearly 136 new cases on a seven-day moving average. Just weeks ago, that number had stood at under 20. Our test positivity rate has risen from 1% or less to 4.3%.

"Our target has always been to be under 5%, so we're still below 5%," said Carney. "It's important to point out as well that we're not doing as much testing, so some of that is the result of a smaller denominator there."

Hospitalizations, which indicate the seriousness of disease in a community, have doubled over the past few weeks to 53. At the height of the pandemic, hospitalizations surged to 475, but did not hit capacity.

Seventy-three percent of Delawareans 18 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 70.8% of Delawareans 12 and older have received at least one inoculation.

"We're making pretty good progress with the teenagers that are eligible, so age 12 to 17, 44% of those statewide are vaccinated," said Carney.

Vaccination rates lag in western Sussex County, where in some areas, they're below 35%.

Young adults ages 18 to 34, remain the most challenging age group for the state, with just 46% vaccinated against COVID-19.

"More than half of young adults are not vaccinated, so if you're going to go into a bar or restaurant, most of which the patrons are those young adults, you're going to know that more than half of them aren't vaccinated and should be wearing masks because that's the recommendation of the CDC now for indoor spaces," said Carney.

Ninety-nine percent of cases and hospitalizations in Delaware are in unvaccinated persons, according to state health officials.

"Those folks that are unvaccinated are prolonging the pandemic, they're bringing us the a place where we have to reconsider mitigation efforts, and particularly, as we look to the fall to get all of our children back in school for in-person instruction, recognizing that children under 12 will not be eligible for vaccination," said the governor.

Last week, the CDC noted in rare occurrences the Delta variant can be transmitted to and by vaccinated people, prompting them to issue an indoor mask recommendation in counties where virus transmission is either substantial or high. All three Delaware counties are seeing "substantial" virus spread as of Thursday, August 5, 2021. Neither Carney nor Rattay have not pushed for an indoor mask mandate due to expired emergency powers, but they've encouraged citizens to follow CDC guidance.

"This is really is a pure numbers scenario. When you have a lot of an extremely contagious infection circulating in the community, even vaccines that are 95% effective won't prevent everyone who's vaccinated from getting infected, and that's what we're seeing now," Rattay said.

However, the vaccine is still strongly protective against death, hospitalization and severe disease from COVID, including the Delta variant.

"Vaccination is the best way to end this pandemic; it is the most important public health tool that we have...the majority of infections are happening in the unvaccinated. Of the small number of infections that happen among fully vaccinated people, the illness tends to be milder, but certainly when we compared unvaccinated to vaccinated people, unvaccinated people are at much greater risk for serious consequences from COVID," said Dr. Rattay.

As the virus spreads, Rattay is encouraging unvaccinated people to wear masks in all public places and to get tested for COVID-19 at least once per week. Anyone who's unvaccinated and has had exposure to COVID-19 should immediately quarantine and get a test three to five days after exposure.

Those who are vaccinated who may have been exposed to COVID-19 do not need to quarantine, but should immediately begin wearing a mask for 14 days. They should also seek a COVID-19 test three to five days after exposure. A positive COVID-19 test requires a 14-day quarantine regardless of a person's vaccination status. For testing locations, click here.

But beyond testing and masking, Dr. Rattay reiterated the key to ending the pandemic is in vaccinations. Last week, the CDC said as the virus continues to circulate in the unvaccinated, there are fears it could mutate into something not protected by the current vaccines. Rattay said that fear is real.

"That is one of the reasons why it is so critical to increase our vaccination rates. It's great that we're at 73% of adults with one dose, but it is not enough. We have to do all we can to drive up our vaccine numbers even more," she said.