An upbeat Governor John Carney said Delaware's COVID-19 is improving week-after-week.
In a weekly briefing held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, Carney said key statistics tracked weekly, including new cases, hospitalizations, and positive tests, are continuing on a downward trend.
The seven-day average of new COVID cases is down to 305 from the Omicron surge.
"You'll remember that just a few weeks ago--at the beginning of the month-- we were at...over 3,000 cases per day on a seven-day moving average," the governor said.
The seven-day average of positive tests now stands at 8.8%.
The number of hospitalizations has risen to 190, although Carney said that statistic was actually lower heading into this past weekend.
"A couple of days ago, we were down to 175, and now it's ticking up a little bit," said Carney, who he attributed the increase to positive tests conducted in hospitals over the weekend.
Carney announced that due to the improving statistics, he would suspend his weekly briefings, but said the state would focus more attention on pushing for the public to get fully vaccinated and boosted.
"On our White House call [Tuesday] morning Dr. Walensky and Dr. Fauci mentioned how much additional protection is provided if you get fully vaccinated and the booster," said Carney.
Ninety-three percent of Delawareans over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, but many of the state's demographics are below 50% when it comes to getting a booster.
Only state residents over the age of 65 are above the 50% threshold in receiving boosters, with 65.4% having gotten the extra shot. That statistic mirrors the national average for the senior population.