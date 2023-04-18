Governor John Carney could sense the tone of the room towards marijuana legislation as he took a question about his impending decision on a possible second-straight veto.
"When are you going to make the First State not the last state, but the 22nd state and help us get this done?," an audience member asked to applause at the New Castle Public Library.
"You also probably know that I have the bill on my desk right now, as we speak," Carney responded.
"That's why we're here," she said.
"I'm not going to make any news tonight."
"I hope that you're going to listen to your constituents"
"I listen to all of my constituents."
With that back-and-forth, Governor Carney continued his recent trend of being non-committal whether he will sign, veto, or allow marijuana bills to become laws without his signature.
House Bill 1, which makes personal levels of marijuana possession legal, has to be decided upon by Saturday, April 22, while House Bill 2, focused on the taxation and regulations as a Wednesday, April 26 due date.
Advocates have pointed to a 2022 University of Delaware Center for Political Communication poll which showed that 60% of Delawareans, including 73% of Democrats and 70% of Independents, support marijuana legalization.
Carney, who vetoed a similar version of House Bill 1 last year, has kept a hard line on being against non-medicinal marijuana implementation.
"I lot of people do disagree with me on it. I believe that I'm right, but I'm not suggesting I have the only opinion on it. I think if we do, and I think ultimately the reality is we will have some enterprise, when is the question. I think that we work with all states to do it right."
Carney was also asked about budget projections showing the state is losing revenue, and that marijuana revenue could be a boost to the state's coffers.
"I've been trying to reduce our cigarette tax by raising it so that less people would smoke, so I'm not really a fan of so-called 'sin taxes'."
If Carney does not sign HB1 or HB2, the two chambers of the Delaware Legislature passed them by veto-proof majorities, although the Delaware House was unable to hold that majority during an override vote last session.
Carney was also peppered about possible changes for 30,000 State of Delaware retirees who could end up switching to Medicare Advantage, which often requires preauthorizations and more out-of-pocket expenses.
"It was intended to provide for state employee retirees basically the same approach to health care that an active employee -- like the governor and others -- have. It's a system that's more of a managed care system than a fee-for-service system."
Carney said the economics of health care are requiring the state to make tough, and sometimes unpopular, decisions.
"The state spends close to $150 million a year on retiree health, and it's been growing at a rate that's greater than our revenue growth, and the growth of the economy, so we're getting further and further behind."
Carney was also asked if it is immoral to restrict access to health care.
"If we're not going to be able to agree that managed care is not restricting people from appropriate health care, then we're not going to be able to get anywhere. Managed care is what just about every state employee has, that's the fact."
A judge issued a stay preventing a switch to Medicare Advantage through May 1 giving time for the state to investigate of there are other options.
Additional Town Halls are expected to be held in Kent and Sussex Counties, although the dates and locations have yet to be released.