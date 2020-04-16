Delaware schools will likely be closed for the remainder of the academic year, according to Governor John Carney.

Carney gave the first hint of the future of Delaware schools, responding to a question from CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"Well, we haven't made that decision yet, but looking at these guidelines, it looks like that's probably where we're going to end up."

The guidelines the governor referenced are federal "Opening Up America Again" guidelines, shared by the president, which state that schools should remain closed through phase one.

Carney added the state is "days, maybe weeks away" from the embarking on phase one of the reopening process.

On March 13, Governor Carney ordered all schools closed in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks later, on March 23, Carney extended that closure through May 15, 2020, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.