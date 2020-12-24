In order to aid schools facing decisions about potential layoffs, Governor John Carney and officials with the Delaware Department of Education announced Thursday a one-time distribution of $9 million, in exchange for certification that recipients would not lay off educators or staff.
According to the announcement, the one-time enrollment funding would go to districts and charters to fund instruction, focused on students negatively impacted by a lack of in-person learning.
“Our educators, school personnel, and school leaders have taken on the challenges of this pandemic and ensured children remain fed, educated, and supported,” Carney said in a release. “We are pleased to make this funding available to districts and charter schools to ensure no staff members are laid off because of enrollment declines during the pandemic. We look forward to seeing students back in classrooms in a hybrid format in January, and I thank our schools for all the work they are doing to bring children back safely.”
Each district could receive up to a potential $1.1 million in additional funding to prevent layoffs.
“This funding will give our educators and students the stability they need as they finish this unprecedented school year,” said Dr. Susan Bunting, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Education. “Whether our children have chosen hybrid or remote learning for the spring semester, they will highly profit from the instructional consistency and learning support that the current staff offers.”