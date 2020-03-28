Delawareans who've lost their jobs or had their hours reduced due to the coronavirus shutdown, may be eligible for assistance from a program announced this week by Governor Carney and the Delaware State Housing Authority.
It's hard enough for people with jobs to pay monthly bills, including rent, said West End Neighborhood House Executive Director Paul Calistro.
"The average rent we're looking at in Wilmington is about $1,100, and their utility bills are about $300, and they just don't know how they're going to pay them, so this is really a very timely response by the governor," said Calistro.
Calistro said thousands of Delawareans applied for unemployment benefits in Delaware last week, shattering new records.
"That was the largest single unemployment ever in the history of our state, so yes--people are scared, and people are....most people don't have more than $400 [in] savings," said Calistro.
Governor Carney and the DSHA this week unveiled the Delaware Housing Assistance Program, which will give eligible households up to $1500 to help pay bills.
Find out if your household qualifies for the cash by visiting the Delaware State Housing Authority or the state's coronavirus website.