Starting next month, outdoor gatherings in Delaware can be larger under an easing of some COVID-19 restrictions.
Effective Thursday, April 1, at 8 a.m. outdoor gatherings in spaces with no fire occupancy restrictions can have 150 people. More attendees can be permitted with pre-approved plans by the Division of Public Health, according to the eighth revision of the COVID-19 State of Emergency, signed by Gov. John Carney.
This applies to outdoor weddings, funerals, concerts, parades, festivals, conventions, fundraisers, sporting events and fairs.
Additionally, the two-spectator limit for outdoor sporting events has been removed, replaced by a 150-person limit that includes athletes, coaches, and game workers. Districts or schools can still have stricter rules, if they so choose.
Outdoor venues with fire occupancy restrictions and more than 100,000 sq. ft. of space must limit occupancy to 50% of the stated fire capacity. Any venue planning to host more than 150 persons must get COVID-19 mitigation plans approved by the DPH, this would include sporting events.
Outdoor spaces smaller than 100,000 sq. ft. must limit occupancy to 75% of fire capacity, with any plans for 150 or more persons requiring approval by the DPH. Plans for outdoor events and gatherings should be submitted to the DPH by emailing HSPContact@delaware.gov at least seven days prior to the event.
Indoor gatherings or events at any business or indoor space must remain limited to 50% of fire occupancy or 25 people. Bars and restaurants remain capped at 50% of their occupancy.
Gatherings inside private homes remain restricted to 10 persons. A mask mandate also remains in effect statewide in Delaware.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has also been been told it can issue 1,000 additional surf fishing vehicle tags for the 2021 season. Seventeen-thousand tags were sold in record timing earlier this month, with DNREC selling out in the first hour of sales when they were down to the last thousand available.
