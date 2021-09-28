Educators in Delaware K-12 schools, both public and private, will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or they'll face weekly COVID-19 testing.
The new requirement, announced by Governor John Carney Tuesday, takes effect in an emergency regulation on November 1, 2021.
The requirement also applies to all school staff, contractors, and volunteers who work in public or private school settings.
“There’s no better way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and keep all Delaware children in their classrooms, than to get vaccinated,” said Carney in a written statement. “Our top priority has been to get all Delaware students back in school this fall. This new requirement will help keep them there and prevent regular disruptions to their learning. These vaccines are safe and extremely protective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. I encourage all Delawareans to get your shot and help us finally put an end to this pandemic.”
Carney announced a vaccine requirement or regular COVID-19 testing for all state employees in mid-August. The requirement also applied to health care staff and staff at long-term care centers, regulated by the Division of Health Care Quality. Employees had until Sept. 30 to provide proof of vaccination. At that time, educators were not included in the mandate with the state calling them "district" employees.
It's unclear how many of the state's educators are already vaccinated. A spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Education previously told WDEL they don't have access to personal health information. The Delaware State Education Association (DSEA) said it also did not have that data.
DSEA President Stephanie Ingram, said in a statement, the organization supports the governor's decision.
“The Delaware State Education Association’s goal is to keep our educators and students in school, while protecting their health and keeping them safe during these uncertain times," said Ingram. "All scientific evidence shows us that this vaccine is effective and prevents the risk of transmission, while lessening the symptoms if the disease is transmitted. So, we urge our members to get vaccinated. We recognize that some educators still have concerns with the vaccine. For these members, the requirement of weekly testing is a reasonable alternative that will help provide a safe learning environment for all. While we know not everyone will agree with this decision, we believe that this allows us to safely keep children and educators in school while continuing to protect their health.”
According to a COVID-19 tracker on the Division of Public Health's website, 518 students and 97 staffers have contracted COVID-19 since school began
More details on the new requirement are expected in a COVID-19 briefing, scheduled for Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. with Gov. Carney, Division of Public Health Dir. Dr. Karyl Rattay, and Delaware Dept. of Education Sec. Susan Bunting participating. Watch it live on WDEL.com or hear it live on 101.7 FM and 1150 AM.
Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find vaccination provider locations.