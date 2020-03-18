Delaware Gov. John Carney on Wednesday issued a second update to his novel coronavirus COVID-19 State of Emergency declaration, closing more public gathering establishments, but now allowing alcohol to be part of the take-out orders available from restaurants and bars.
His amended State of Emergency now calls for bowling alleys, movie theaters, concert venues, fitness centers, and health spas to close, beginning at at 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
“This is an evolving situation, and we need everyone’s cooperation in order to protect the health and safety of Delawareans, especially our most vulnerable neighbors,” said Carney. “These are difficult decisions, and we will constantly reevaluate the guidance. We know our small business and restaurant communities are among those most seriously impacted by the restrictions put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and we’re looking at ways to assist them. But our priority is the health and safety of Delawareans, and limiting the number of Delawareans who come in contact with this virus.”
Carney said one of the goal of the restrictions was to try to convince those who are doubting the potential impacts of COVID-19.
"For anyone out there who doesn't think that this is serious, I hope our actions over the past few days have indicated how wrong that thinking is. I am acutely aware of how seriously this is affecting thousands of business owners across our state.
"I've spent my first three years as governor trying to expand business in Delaware, so it pains me to have to be in a position to shut them down at this time."
According to Carney, alcohol sold by any restaurant, bar, brewpub, or tavern which already has a valid on-premise license can not exceed more than 40% of the total sales transaction and can not be consumed onsite at a location where food is picked up, either indoors or outdoors. The exemption does not include delivery orders.
Carney also said during the press conference schools will likely be closed for longer than two weeks as the situation evolves and officials track progression of the virus. Specific details on a length of time they could be closed weren't readily available.
"we need to start looking at scenarios where they're out longer than that. Not related to that particular test, but just the idea we're getting more of this spread, it's likely that we're looking at more than two weeks."
He also temporarily amended regulations on telemedicine access. Patients no longer to see a doctor in-person before gaining access to telemedicine services, state residents do not need to physically be in-state to receive access, and any provider who would otherwise be licensed in Delaware can provide access to a Delaware resident even if their license is in another jurisdiction.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, 26 persons in Delaware have been infected with COVID-19.