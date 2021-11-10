Students in Delaware schools will be wearing masks into the New Year.
Governor John Carney has just extended the state's emergency making requirement in K-12 public and private schools.
The emergency regulation now expires February 8, 2022.
Governor Carney said the extension is needed because children ages 5-11 just recently became eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
He hopes, by February, vaccination numbers will rise significantly enough to lift the masking requirement entirely.
"Our focus over the coming weeks and months will be on increasing Delaware’s vaccination rates. That’s how we’ll finally move past this pandemic. These vaccines are free, safe, and extremely protective against the COVID-19 virus. Getting the shot will keep Delaware’s children protected, and keep them in school. I’d encourage all eligible Delawareans to get their shot," said the governor in a prepared statement.