Governor John Carney on Monday formally extended the mask requirement when on school grounds.
It remains mandatory for those on public and private school campuses to wear a mask through at least February 8, 2022, with the latest extension.
“Delaware children from kindergarten through high school are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, which should go a long way in protecting the health of students, educators, and school communities statewide,” said Carney. “But that’s only possible if Delawareans get the vaccine. We are seeing a concerning increase in cases and hospitalizations statewide as the weather gets colder. Improving our vaccination rates among children and adults is how we’ll move past this pandemic. These vaccines are free, safe, and extremely protective against serious illness from COVID-19. Getting the shot will keep Delaware’s children protected. And it will keep them in their classrooms learning.”
Receiving a vaccination against COVID-19 is an integral part of the state's response to the pandemic, and the more people who receive the shot, the more Delawareans can protect each other.
"The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and now available to everyone ages 5 and older in Delaware. That’s really exciting,” said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH). “We know from the data that this vaccine does a great job protecting children from the COVID-19 virus and serious illness. Getting the COVID vaccine will also keep Delaware children in school, and prevent quarantines in the event of an exposure to the virus."
Getting a vaccine is as easy as finding a providing location on de.gov/getmyvaccine.