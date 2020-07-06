The State of Emergency declaration by Governor John Carney to combat the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 during the pandemic has formally been extended for another 30 days, he announced Monday.
“For months, Delawareans and Delaware businesses have made significant sacrifices to flatten the curve, and protect the health of their family members, friends, and neighbors. We are beating COVID-19. Let’s not go backwards," Carney said. "Wearing a face mask in public settings is still required by this State of Emergency declaration. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Keep your distance from others outside your household. We know from public health experts that following these basic health precautions is the best way to prevent community spread of COVID-19. Thank you to all Delawareans and visitors who are following these precautions. Whether or not you have symptoms, consider getting a test to help us track the spread of this disease. Locations are available at de.gov/gettested. Stay vigilant. We will get through this by continuing to work together.”
The State of Emergency declaration and all of its modifications remain in effect and continue to provide guidance and relief to Delawareans during the crisis.
Delaware's courts also extended the judicial emergency for another 30 days, keeping the court system in Phase 2 of reopening and maintaining the status quo.