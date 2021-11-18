Governor John Carney rolled up his sleeves to get his COVID-19 booster shot at the Walgreens in Wilmington Thursday.
The governor received the Moderna booster, which is a half dose. The governor was first vaccinated at a state drive-thru clinic at Dover International Speedway in March. He received the two-dose Moderna series, previously.
"That was so much better than the last one. Man, I tell ya, I didn't even feel it," he told the Walgreens tech and gave her a fist pump afterwards.
The governor is eligible for a booster shot because of his age, and he's hoping others who are also eligible will follow suit. While he said vaccination rates are high among those 65+, they've been slower to take up the booster shots. Just under 42% have gotten boosted, according to the state's vaccine tracker.
As we move into the holiday season, where get-togethers will be more frequent, Carney said getting boosted is important.
"We're moving into the holidays, we know people are going to be closer together, and so we're concerned. If you follow our numbers day-to-day, they're ticking up right now, so I was hoping it'd be under 100," he said.
But Thursday, Nov. 18, Delaware added nearly 318 cases of COVID-19 on a seven-day moving average, according to the state's coronavirus tracker. Hospitalizations stand at 155 with 18 persons listed as critically ill. Delaware's positivity rate stands at 6.6%.
"Given the high [case] rates now, we're encouraging people to get vaccinated. If you're fully vaccinated, get boosted if you're eligible," said the governor.
While some states have already began authorizing booster shots for all, regardless of age, Delaware continues to follow CDC guidance. This week, the CDC is expected to open up Pfizer booster shots to all, who received their two-dose series at least six months ago.
Currently, in Delaware, those 65 and older are eligible for booster shots along with those who are immunocompromised or those who have forward-facing public jobs, if they received their two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least six months ago or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
"We're eager for [the CDC] to do that," said Carney. "I'm a little cautious of getting ahead of the CDC because one of the biggest challenges throughout, for the last 20 months, is maintaining a level of trust within the public, and we've always said consistently that we're following the science or the experts, and so I don't want to get ahead of the experts if it's in the offing, which it appears to be," said Carney.
Sixty percent of Delaware's eligible population, or 538,379 Delawareans is fully vaccinated.
Of those, breakthrough cases of COVID-19 have been reported 6,234 Delawareans or 1.16% of the fully vaccinated population.
Carney said too many Delawareans appear to be letting their guard down, and as we enter the holiday season, that's when it can become even more dangerous.
"A lot more people are vaccinated, but also people have let their guard down a little bit. Places I go, regularly, to the Wawa to get my coffee, you go in there, most people wear their masks. Other places you'll go in there, inside, where people should be more careful, nobody's wearing a mask," said Carney.
Vaccination rates among one of the state's most challenging age groups, young adults, ages 18-35 range, hover between 50-60%. Among those ages 12 and up, 73% have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine.
Delaware's vaccination rates among youth continue to be too low for public health officials.
"About 57% of that age group has had one dose. Only 50% is fully vaccinated, so that means about a half of our adolescents still are not fully vaccinated protected--so that's a lot of kids in our high schools and many middle schools," said Dr. Karyl Rattay, Director of the Division of Public Health.
Among the 5 to 11 population, as many as 5,000 children in Delaware have been vaccinated.
"That's only about 6% of that population, so while we are thrilled that our 5-11 population now has access, we'd really love to see those numbers go up and higher because that is the age group in our state right now, that has the highest case rates of COVID. So we're seeing it spread, we'd really like to stop that spread," said Dr. Rattay.
Rattay noted positive case rates among youth ages 5 to 17 rose 16% from last week. She attributed the spike to Halloween parties.
In the run-up to Thanksgiving and the weeks after, Carney said he'll be keeping a watchful eye on hospitalizations.
"That hospitalization number is not as high as what you'd expect it to be given where the positive cases number is, over 300, right now...it's higher than we want it to be for sure, but quite a bit lower than what stresses our hospital resources to treat people.
But he was reluctant to say what threshold the state would need to reach in order to see renewed restrictions or mandates.
"Gosh, I hope not. It's going to be one of tougher decisions we'll have to make because people are kind of doing the opposite now right? If you can't get people to follow what you're asking them to do, you're not going to be making progress. Particularly, as you ask to do something, and they're pushing back against it. And so we're kind of in that space right now, where we see a lot of parents who don't want their children to have to wear masks in schools," he said. "So that's an indication of where people are, and they're a little bit tired. Even people, who are careful--which is the majority of the people of our state--they're thinking well, 'I've just got to figure out a way to live my life normally with this being present'. So I hope that we don't get to that point."