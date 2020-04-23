Delaware Gov. John Carney will host seven virtual town halls in 10 days to discuss the "economic reopening and recovery" of the First State following the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning Monday, April 27, 2020, Carney will be joined by members of the Delaware Division of Small Business and the Delaware Prosperity Partnership to discuss and collect feedback from members of the public, particularly small business leaders, regarding what a reopening looks like.
"We’re still seeing increased infections of COVID-19, so this fight is far from over," said Carney. "At the same time, we need to look forward. We need to plan for safely reopening our economy under a new normal. I encourage all Delawareans and Delaware small businesses to lean into this process."
The dates and times for those town halls, and the areas on which they will focus, are:
- Monday, April 27 – 2:00 p.m. – Eastern Sussex County
- Tuesday, April 28 – 6:00 p.m. – Southern New Castle County
- Thursday, April 30 – 10:00 a.m. – Western Sussex County
- Thursday, April 30 – 6:00 p.m. – Newark Area
- Monday, May 4 - 2:00 p.m. – Kent County
- Tuesday, May 5 – 6:00 p.m. – Wilmington Area
- Wednesday, May 6 - 6:00 p.m. – Northern New Castle County
Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long will host similar virtual town hall meetings:
- Wednesday, April 29 – 6:00 p.m. - Kent County
- Monday, May 4 - 6:00 p.m. - Northern New Castle County
- Wednesday, May 6 - 7:30 p.m. - Sussex County
- Thursday, May 7 - 6:00 p.m. - Southern New Castle County
"Visit de.gov/economy to learn more about Delaware's plan, and to offer ideas on how to safely restart our economy," Carney said. "Help get Delaware through this difficult time. Most importantly, continue to stay home. Stay safe. And stay informed.”