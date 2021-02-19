The Delaware State of Emergency has been extended another 30 days--a formality at this point--but the limit on indoor gatherings has been increased once more, Gov. John Carney announced Friday.
“We are making progress in our fight against COVID-19. Hospitalizations are down more than 50 percent from our winter peak, and Delaware providers have administered more than 164,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Carney. “But let’s keep doing what works until we can get enough Delawareans vaccinated. Wear a mask. Avoid large gatherings where this virus can spread. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Stay vigilant.”
Under guidance from the Division of Public Heath, businesses and indoor gatherings previously restricted to a 10-person limit can now allow for a maximum of 25 people or 50% of their fire capacity, whichever is lower, and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people without the need for DPH approval.
Plans can be submitted to the DPH for larger gatherings of 150 people indoors, or 250 outdoors.
Capacity for exercise classes has been increased to 15 individuals, excluding staff.