Delaware Governor John Carney has issued a State of Emergency after Tropical Storm Isaias caused damage throughout the First State Tuesday.
“Several communities in Delaware experienced significant damage from Tropical Storm Isaias,” said Carney in a statement. “We are declaring a State of Emergency to provide coordinated assistance for response and recovery efforts from this storm damage. Severe weather can happen quickly. I urge all Delawareans to stay safe, and prepare for any future weather events by visiting preparede.org.”
Carney's declaration activates the Delaware Emergency Management Agency to help coordinate the response to flooding, high winds, and unconfirmed tornadoes that struck.
It also directs DelDOT and Delaware State Police to close roads as needed, something they have been doing all day, including the Summit Bridge (Route 896) across the C&D Canal.
There is no driving restriction or work closures as a result of the governor's announcement.