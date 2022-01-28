Gov. John Carney announced Friday afternoon he was initiating a State of Emergency in Kent and Sussex counties ahead of the arrival of a severe winter storm, and was authorizing the Delaware National Guard to assist state and local official in any necessary response and recovery.
Beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, Carney will initiate Level 1 Driving Restrictions in New Castle County, and Level 2 Driving Restrictions in Delaware's lower counties.
Level 1 restrictions mean Delawareans "should avoid" traveling on roadways unless there's "significant safety, health, or business reasons" to drive somewhere, and all motorists are urged to use extreme caution.
Level 2 restrictions mean "no person may operate a motor vehicle on Delaware roadways, except for persons designated as 'essential personnel.'" Motorists are strictly limited to "certain state employees, emergency workers, first responders, health care workers, utility workers, snow removal operators, private sector food and fuel deliveries, and individuals already approved through DEMA's State of Emergency Driving Waiver program."
"We are anticipating a serious storm, and Delawareans in Kent and Sussex counties should stay off the roadways when the driving restriction goes into effect tonight," Carney said in an issued release. "That will help personnel from the Delaware Department of Transportation more effectively clear the roadways, and help us provide services to our neighbors most in need."
After 10 p.m., abandoned vehicles will be removes from roads in affected areas at the vehicle owner's expense.
Failure to obey an emergency order could result in a fine between $50 an $500, and a prison sentence up to six months.
A Code Purple is in effect, and anyone in need of resources can call Delaware 211 for information.