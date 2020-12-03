Governor John Carney has recommended schools pause in-person learning through mid-January as he imposed new restrictions, including a stay-at-home advisory and a universal indoor mask mandate, all effective December 14, 2020.
According to officials, the decision to make the recommendation came as data provided by public health officials Thursday--the start of the 39th week of the governor's State of Emergency declaration--showed the average percentage of positive tests climbed above 8%, a threshold previously set by Carney as a litmus for when he might order schools to close.
The state also set a record Thursday for new positive novel coronavirus cases at 754. Despite these climbing indicators, Carney said schools have proven to be handling the pandemic well.
"Since September, 576 students and staff in public and private schools have tested positive. There are over 60,000 students participating in some form of in-person learning in Delaware. It’s a testament to the hard work of students, educators and staff that the number is so low," the governor said in a release. "And data from our epidemiologists shows that the vast majority of those 576 cases originated outside of the school building. So students are learning. And they are doing so safely. That’s thanks to our educators."
Despite this, Carney said he has to take seriously the "implications of ignoring the science," and the complication of the times we live in has led to his recommendation for an extended holiday break.
He reiterated the decision to close schools would remain a district-level decision, and he would support districts which choose to remain open. Community spread of the virus is posing as an operation problem, forcing some schools to close for periods of time.
Winter sports practices can also continue, provided social distancing and masking guidelines are followed. However, he said there would no competitions permitted through January 11th, at the earliest.
The DIAA Fall Championships, including football, would be allowed to continue, as scheduled.
The sports ban extends to all youth sports, not just high schools.
In addition to recommending school closures, Carney said he's issuing a Stay-at-Home advisory through the same time period, from December 14th to January 11th, and a universal indoor mask mandate has been issued for the time. This differs from the previous order in that retail and restaurants will remain open.
Specifics on the mandate or how it would be enforced weren't detailed in the release, but Carney did say officials would be using that time period to update the data being provided on the dashboard.
"This virus is scary. And dealing with it every day for nine months has been emotionally fatiguing. Educators didn’t sign up to be on the front lines of a global pandemic. And I know this has certainly been a lot to bear for them," Carney said. "I’m asking you to hold on just a little bit longer. A vaccine is coming, and it’s coming soon. Educators will be among the first to receive the vaccine. And God willing, we will bend the curve of this virus once and for all."
WDEL's Amy Cherry and Sean Greene contributed to this report.