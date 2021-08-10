Students, educators, and staff in all K-12 schools will be required to wear face coverings when they return to the classroom, regardless of vaccination status.
The universal mask mandate in public and private schools goes into effect on Monday, August 16, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidance, issued last month, in the wake of rising cases of the Delta variant. The CDC recommended masks be worn in schools and in indoor settings where coronavirus spread is "substantial" or "high." Spread is considered "high" in all three Delaware counties at this time, according to CDC data.
Children in child care centers ages 2 and up are also "strongly encouraged" to wear masks.
Additionally, state employees and visitors to state facilities must wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, beginning Monday.
The governor's office announced additional requirements around vaccination and testing for state employees and others are expected to be announced in the coming days.
The mask mandate in schools had been a priority for Governor John Carney since children under age 12 cannot be vaccinated. For the past two weeks, he'd be exploring his emergency powers to issue the mandate.
“There's no higher priority than getting all Delaware children back in their classrooms full-time this fall,” said Carney in a written statement. “This consistent, statewide approach will help students, educators and staff return to school safely and without disruption. Vaccination remains the best way to finally put an end to this pandemic. These COVID-19 vaccines are free, safe, and highly effective against COVID-19 infection and serious illness. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine, consider it. Talk to your doctor and your friends who have received their shot. That’s how we’ll keep students in classrooms and keep moving forward.”