As Delaware finds itself under a declared State of Emergency while Gov. John Carney's administration deals with the fallout of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the governor joined WDEL's Allan Loudell Tuesday morning to discuss what the landscape currently looks like.
Carney appeared on Del-AWARE, just minutes after he announced his request for federal assistance from the U.S. Small Business Administration for small businesses and nonprofits which will find themselves in need of low-interest loans amid the outbreak, especially with restrictions on how many people can gather in one place at any time, leading to the closure of restaurants and bars for any service outside of takeout options.
"What I found, is people are starved for good information for what's happening on the ground," Carney said. "It's a situation that changes everyday...we really wanted to send the message...we needed to flatten out the curve, so to speak, and reduce the spread so it doesn't increase exponentially."
Carney defended his decision to restrict restaurants to take-out and delivery service only. He said despite warnings and limits on gatherings to stop the spread of the virus, it didn't slow down the crowds flocking to bars and restaurants over the weekend prior to St. Patrick's Day.
"Guided by the CDC and public health officials with the objective of flattening out that curve...we announced the restrictions on bars and restaurants...and the decision last week to close schools temporarily," the governor said. "Over the weekend, people ran out and filled the bars, didn't pay any attention to our advice really, and that was a very dangerous situation and we had to tighten that up a bit...we're reevaluating and re-evaluating and we're going to have to because its a day-to-day situation...your numbers are likely to get worse, and we're expecting that here in Delaware."
He added after neighboring states chose to close their bars and restaurants, Delaware had to follow suit.
"So we couldn't have Maryland, and Pennsylvania, and New Jersey closing their bars and having those folks flocking to Delaware if we were to keep them open, so a very difficult decision," he said.
In a release announcing his quest for aid, Carney said he understands the difficult times ahead for the 25,000 small businesses that make up Delaware's financial backbone.
“We know that the public health restrictions we put in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus will hit Delaware’s small business community especially hard,” said Governor Carney. “We will continue to work with the Small Business Administration, and with our congressional delegation and state agencies, to provide relief to those small businesses impacted during this time.”
If approved, loans of up to $2 million per business are expected to become available.
The loans would help prop up businesses facing a possibility of permanent closure during a critical loss of income for an extended period--and all the employees who work in the service industry and are potentially going without income, many who live paycheck-to-paycheck, Carney said. He's currently working with the unemployment bureau in Delaware to ensure those workers, like servers and bartenders, would have funds available to them when they file.
"For sure there's going to be an impact on the [state's finances]," he said. "We've got some resources there, it really depends on how long this takes."