The novel coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak is officially a Public Health Emergency in Delaware, Governor John Carney announced Monday.
We're acting with urgency to prevent a spike in coronavirus cases that could overwhelm our hospital system,” said Governor Carney. “These new orders will help make sure Delaware has the supplies and the health care professionals necessary to respond to COVID-19. I want to thank all of Delaware’s health care workers who are on the front lines of our response. We owe you all a debt of gratitude. We need everyone’s help. Delawareans should follow basic hygiene practices and stay home unless it’s essential to go out for work, or for the health and well-being of your family. We’ll get through this, but we all need to pitch in and take this threat seriously.”
In conjunction with the Division of Public Health and Delaware Emergency Management Agency, Carney looked to boost the ranks of Delaware's health professionals and announced two amendments to operations in Delaware during the coronavirus pandemic. They are:
- Nurses, doctors, mental health care providers, pharmacists and other health care professionals who have active licenses or certificates of good standing in any U.S. jurisdiction are authorized to provide in-person health care services in Delaware throughout the emergency, as well as telemedicine services.
- Delaware health care professionals whose licenses expired in the last five years are authorized to provide health care services in Delaware, assuming their licenses were in good standing for the five-year period.