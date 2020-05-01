With the unofficial kickoff to summer and Memorial Day weekend just weeks away, Governor John Carney wouldn't commit to opening Delaware's beaches to residents only soon.

"We're not there yet," he said.

Speaking on our sister station, 93.7 WSTW, the governor touted the flattening of the curve in New Castle and Kent counties, which have added fewer overall cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the past few days.

"We do have a pretty serious outbreak in Sussex County, among poultry workers, but gradually, as we see those conditions improving, and I'm looking at a graph right now, of hospitalizations by county, and the hospitalization rate is pretty flat right now--which is a very positive thing--except for that spike in Sussex County. So obviously, that affects the beaches," he said.

Carney said he doesn't want people coming from other states--the metro Baltimore and Washington, D.C. area to crowd the beaches--over the holiday weekend, if beaches were to reopen.

"It's hard to enforce that."

Carney said he's coordinating with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to coordinate beach openings to potentially prevent a population from flocking from one state to another.

"He has said that the Ocean City folks are reluctant to open at this moment, and I think anytime soon, [but] we want to do that in a coordinated way, if possible."

In addition to seeing cases decline, the governor repeated claims that the state needs a robust testing system in place to prevent a second wave of COVID-19.

"That's what we need to have in order to start reopening in a phased way. You're talking about a couple weeks anyway, and that takes you, obviously, into the middle/end of May, and so I'd say into early June period of time, that June period of time is when hopefully we'll get to that condition, but really it's a little premature to be picking dates."

The governor also answered a question about the possibility of hazard pay for health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19.

"We don't have any resources to do that. I know the county executive has made some resources that he got from the federal government available for some of those front-line workers."

WSTW also asked a question from a listener on Facebook about how businesses scan safely handle non-compliance of customers, who refuse to wear a mask, but won't leave are asked to leave Carney admitted it's tricky.

"All the enforcement questions are really hard. How are you going to enforce your 14-day quarantine for...people coming to Delaware from out-of-state. That was really intended to prevent people from coming from out-of-state particularly at the border areas. We did have the state police do some blockades, to have people with out-of-state license plates, tell us why they were there, and that had some effect."

"We don't want to have a police state approach to this. It just doesn't work. People are getting tired of these restrictions anyway, and so, we try to do it in a respectful, but serious way."