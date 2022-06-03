Governor John Carney on Friday announced two judicial nominations, one of which is likely to draw the ire of parties who've been calling for a diversification of the Chancery Court.
Carney nominated Kelly Hicks Sheridan, a current Assistant Unit Head for the Juvenile Delinquency and Truancy Unit within the Delaware Department of Justice, to the position of Commissioner for Family Court in New Castle County.
He also nominated Nathan Cook, a 16-year veteran of Chancery Court litigation and currently a managing partner for Block & Leviton, to the position of Vice Chancellor of the Court of Chancery.
Cook's nomination should come as a disappointment to those who have been asking Carney to nominate a minority to the position in light of the pending retirement of Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III, including Rev. Al Sharpton, who was at Legislative Mall in Dover on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, for exactly that request.
"It's like the Rocky Mountains, the higher up you get, the whiter it gets," Sharpton said of the court during his visit, stating that the makeup is not at all reflective of Delaware's population demographics.
Carney's nominations will have to be considered by the state Senate for confirmation.
"I want to thank these two qualified nominees for their willingness to serve the people of the State of Delaware," said Carney. "I’m confident that each has the experience and judgment necessary to serve as part of Delaware’s world-class judiciary. I look forward to the Senate considering these nominations."