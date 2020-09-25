Governor John Carney announced Friday a revision to his omnibus State of Emergency declaration resuming Freedom of Information requests, which had previously been halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order comes after several journalists, including those at WDEL, called for FOIA requests to be processed and answered in a timely manner in the interest of transparency.
The order also clarifies that Delaware private and parochial schools must follow COVID-19 restrictions in school buildings and notify their respective communities in the event of a positive case.
Carney said these schools have "already been adhering to these guidelines as they have reopened," but the revision makes it part of the official mandate.
"Thank you to all Delawareans who are doing the hard work to get us through this COVID-19 crisis,” said Carney. “The vast majority of Delawareans are taking the science seriously and following basic precautions to keep their communities healthy. But we can’t get complacent. Please continue to wear a mask in public settings. Avoid large gatherings and wash your hands frequently. That will help us safely get more Delaware children back in school and more Delawareans back to work."
The modification now adds language regarding notifications as:
"Effective immediately, all [Local Education Agencies], private, and parochial schools must notify parents/guardians, school personnel, and students aged eighteen (18) and up if the school becomes aware that a person whotested positive was in the school building at the same time as students."
State employees are also now permitted to receive department head authorization for out-of-state travel as long as that travel is deemed essential.
Read the entire modification here: