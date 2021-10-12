Governor John Carney on Tuesday announced former Brandywine School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Holodick as his nomination for the next Secretary of the Delaware Department of Education.
With Susan Bunting's departure after several years in the position and five decades in public education, Carney said Holodick, "understands what it takes to create a culture where all students and educators succeed."
"His experience as Superintendent of Brandywine, and before that as a principal, will help him support school leaders and educators across our state," Carney said in an emailed announcement. "As Secretary, he will continue focusing our efforts to support our most disadvantaged students and make sure that all Delaware children are getting the education they deserve. I want to thank Mark for his willingness to serve, and members of the Senate for considering his nomination.”
Holodick joined the University of Delaware's Delaware Academy of School Leadership in 2020. He leads coaching and professional development programs for principals and other district leaders there.
Previously a principal at Concord High School and at a blended middle school and high school in the Delmar School District, Holodick took the reigns of the Brandywine School District in 2009, overseeing 16 schools and more than 10,000 students. He was named Administrator of the Year in 2016 by the Delaware Association of Educational Office Professionals and Superintendent of the Year in 2017 by the Delaware Chief School Officers Association.
Holodick's nomination must be confirmed by the state Senate.
"I appreciate being given the opportunity to work collaboratively with educators and stakeholders across Delaware with a focus on improving opportunities and outcomes for all students," said Holodick. "If confirmed by the Senate, I will assume the position of Secretary with much gratitude and enthusiasm."