Delaware Governor John Carney said Delaware will not be using the loaned ventilators being offered by California to help with COVID-19 response.
Originally it was announced that Delaware would receive 100 loaned ventilators from California, before it became a 50/50 split between the Golden State and the federal stockpile, but now it appears they won't be using them at all.
"We're certainly not looking for more," Gov. Carney said at a press conference Tuesday, as Delaware continues to have less COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations than projected even a week ago.
Last week, FEMA projections cited by Carney had Delaware looking at close to 650 hospital beds needed by the middle of April, new numbers announced today put that projection at 440 on May 15, but even that projection seems way off.
FEMA's April 13 projection had Delaware at 1,990 COVID-19 cases and 398 hospitalizations on April 14. but Delaware announced 1,926 positives, but just 217 hospitalizations. Unless hospitalizations double, and there's been no day close to doubling the total in a while, the model will over-perform to the actual situation.
Continuing out the model, it still puts Delaware at 3,656 cases on April 20, with 731 hospitalizations, but that projects Delaware adding between 200-350 cases a day over the next week, when Delaware has yet to add more than 200 in a single day.
Carney said last Tuesday he felt Delaware would be in good shape if the state got to the then-projected 653 hospital rooms sometime in this time frame.
He re-emphasized that today.
"You can look at our math, we're not going to need them by the 21st."
The April 21st proved important, because that was the date the loaners were due back to the west coast.
"California has had kind of an interesting arrangement, they were willing to send to us, we didn't request them, but we had to return them by April 21. It makes some sense, they don't need them now, their curve is coming in the future, they'll need them back. They don't want them to sit on the shelf while someone else needs them."
As for the future of California's temporary gift, Carney said Delaware doesn't have control, but he's been conversing with neighbors, and hoping California can find better homes for their ventilators.
"We can't redirect them on our own without consultation, but we thought let's consult with Maryland and New Jersey who seem to have the need, and then as we talk to California, we told them they might want to look at our neighbors across the borders."