With 264 cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and six deaths, Governor John Carney said on WDEL Monday morning that the crisis in Delaware is "getting worse."
"We're about to really experience an acceleration in the number of cases, and the number of hospitalizations," he noted. "We're going to see a big surge in the next two or three weeks, and we ought to be prepared for it. People need to understand that they need to follow the rules in order to limit that surge."
He said that's the reasoning behind new restrictions that went into effect at 8 a.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, which require all out-of-state travelers to Delaware immediately quarantine for 14 days. The amended State of Emergency does not apply to essential workers, including health care workers and public safety workers.
Carney said these restrictions are necessary to protect hospitals from reaching capacity.
"We're trying to think of every way possible to limit the spread and to protect seniors and vulnerable populations," said Carney.
Delaware has had two outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities, including the death of an 86-year-old male resident of Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Ogletown.
While, thus far, the governor's restrictions on businesses and gatherings have relied on voluntary compliance, he admits too many aren't following the rules. He pointed to Walmart, where he said he observed social distancing not in effect.
"They're absolutely not getting the message...people were in the checkout line shoulder-to-shoulder," he said. "That's just not smart."
He threatened to shut the store down if it did not comply, and it's moments like that that drive further restrictions on the way we live our lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Carney pointed to stores like Costco and Wawa, which he said are taking the restrictions seriously and limiting the number of people permitted in the store. The Milltown Wawa had an employee test positive for COVID-19 Friday. The store shut down and underwent a thorough cleaning before it reopened Saturday.
Delawareans are under stay-at home orders already, and too many, aren't listening, the governor said.
"We've got to find ways to get the message out in a stronger way and to come up with better ways to enforce the emergency order," he said. "Delawareans...they are permitted to go outside for essential activities like going to the grocery store...but in all of those permitted activities, the advice, strong advice, is to keep appropriate social distancing--6 feet away from the nearest person."
That's why this latest order will be enforced with legal ramifications on out-of-state travelers. Motorists who are simply passing through the state will be exempt, the governor told WDEL.
"We won't be pulling cars over on I-95, and 495, and 295. We'll be expecting that those same individuals from other states are passing through Delaware...but those with out-of-state license plates they're instructed to pull folks over, find out what the situation is with respect to quarantining, and to do it in a way that's firm but respectful."
Those who are not essential workers found in Delaware will be asked to quarantine as the emergency order requires. Self-quarantine requires that an individual stay in a quarantine location (home, hotel room or rented lodging); does not go to work, school or public areas; does not use public transportation; separates from other individuals in a residence as much as possible; and avoids sharing personal items.
Questions on whether you're an essential worker? Here's the full list: