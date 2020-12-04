As hospitalizations in Delaware approach peak numbers seen in the spring, Governor John Carney had a message for Delawareans this morning: "slow down a little bit."
"We want people to go to work and come home. Just limit the number of exposures that they have in the public," he said.
On the same day we shattered a single-day case record with 754 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, Carney issued a stay-at-home advisory, which goes into effect on December 14 and lasts through January 11. It differs from the stay-at-home order we saw earlier in the pandemic. This time, retail and restaurants remain open. Restaurants remain at 30% capacity.
Carney said he's worried about the effectiveness of the measures as Americans nationwide experience "COVID fatigue."
"It's not as blunt an instrument that it was in the spring, but that's because we need to protect our economy at the same time," he said. "I am concerned that what we're asking the public to do right now, they're tired of all this, that it won't have the effect that's intended which is to reduce and stamp down the spread that we're seeing, and we could be forced with more dramatic restrictions further down the line."
In Delaware, 277 persons are hospitalized with the virus, according to the Division of Public Health's COVID-19 Data Dashboard. Hospitalizations peaked in the spring at 337, and we've yet to fully realize impacts on any Thanksgiving gatherings.
"You're always a little bit worse off than you think you are because of the delay in both the virus taking hold in an individual and somebody testing positive from the time that they were exposed, and then, down the line, them getting sick enough to be admitted to the hospital," said the governor on WDEL. "We can expect to see a further run up in the hospitalizations, and that's what really concerns me, and from the beginning, has proven so many of the actions that we've taken," he said.
"We don't want to be in a situation where hospitals have to determine, decide who to treat and who they can't treat," he cautioned. "We're still a ways away from that."
The governor has also instituted a universal mask mandate, which requires masks in all indoor settings, including private homes, whenever you're gathering with someone who doesn't live under your roof."
He also recommended a pause to in-person learning until mid-January of 2021, as schools face operational challenges. But the decision to shift from hybrid to remote learning rests with districts, and the governor said he'd support any district that chose to continue to operate in a hybrid manner. It doesn't appear, however, too many districts will go that route.
Calling it a "difficult decision," Carney reckoned back to when schools reopened in a hybrid manner, that he said he'd recommend they close when and if certain criteria entered into the red zone. But in spite of that, he said evidence remains strong to keep schools open.
"What we've learned is that schools are among the safest places to be. We've had very little transmission of the virus within the schools. We kind of know that that's always been the case with the children, so the concern, obviously, is for educators and staff," he said. "It is a difficult message--the schools are safe, and that's why we're saying, 'if you don't have a significant situation' like, maybe, down at Cape Henlopen, they're open more than some of the others."
The recommended pause comes as schools prepare for a two-week holiday break, anyhow, so by tacking on a week of remote learning at the beginning and the end, Carney hopes more children will end up back in school in mid-January of next year.
He added the COVID-19 data dashboard will be updated to show more data on schools, something both educators, parents, and journalists have been requesting.
"They're looking at the school-specific and district-specific situation. The schools, themselves, are already doing that," he said. "They could tell me the number of...positive cases that they've had among teachers, staff and children, and in most cases, it's very low. That's kind of the point, and it's a difficult message because everybody--parents and teachers--are seeing the dramatic increase in spread in the community, but it's not happening in the schools. And we also know that schoolchildren are not learning as well in the remote setting, it's much more difficult for them and for the teachers, so it's better that they're in schools."
The governor's closing message for Delawareans on WDEL highlighted the hope of a vaccine, but stressed a need to take action now.
"We are concerned about the effects on the economy. We've got help on the way--we've see the vaccine coming. It's months away though, so we've got to get over this increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations in the short-term, and the only way to do that is to have people limit their exposure to others who might be carrying the virus. It's an insidious virus, you don't know who has it, and many people are shedding and carrying the virus who are not symptomatic."
"Hang together, really lean into this, we can do it. If they think about their neighbor, think about their other family members, we can get this done and beat this virus up until the time where we get a vaccine."