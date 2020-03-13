Calling the public health threat of coronavirus, "uncharted waters," a State of Emergency went into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020.
The State of Emergency differs from the kind typically implemented during snowstorms. This declaration, at this time, does not require schools, businesses, or state office buildings to close, and there's also no driving restrictions.
But Gov. John Carney, on WDEL, said it sends a message to the public that all non-essential gatherings of 100 or more people should be canceled to prevent community spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The declaration also allows the state to conduct business and meetings virtually and mobilizes the Delaware National Guard to assist, if needed.
"The vast majority of folks who get the virus, the symptoms are not serious; there is a population at risk, which are our elderly senior citizens and people with compromised health situations so we're taking extra efforts, particularly with our nursing home community to keep those folks safe, to limit situation," he said. "[It's] especially important for this population to avoid large gatherings, and we're taking large measures to help accomplish that."
Businesses are encouraged to promote telework wherever possible, the governor advised.
While we're not there yet, Carney expects to see a time when schools will close, if Delaware sees community spread.
"It is a step that we expect we would have to take, and we're advising districts now to consider that, as a step in the future, but to also use this time to think about...how can you continue to conduct business online? What about children who come to school and get their school breakfast, school lunch, nutrition services? These are the kinds of things we need to be thinking about," he said.
Delaware currently has four presumptive positive cases of COVID-19--all tied to the University of Delaware. The first case was a UD faculty member. Two graduate students and a post-doctoral researcher marked the state's additional three cases.
"Each of those four got the virus at the same event, likely over in New Jersey," the governor told WDEL.
A University of Delaware spokeswoman confirmed that event was in a private home.
"To date, we have not identified what they call 'community spread' so the virus being spread in an unknown kind of way. We've had 35 individuals that we are monitoring; forty-four individuals have been tested."
Forty of the 44 persons tested negative for coronavirus.
Carney said the state has the number of tests needed from the Centers for Disease Control to test those who've traveled and have flu-like symptoms, and are at high-risk of contracting coronavirus.
"For others, who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, we're just asking them to self-isolate, to stay home, don't go to work, don't come to school," he said.
Now, those people experiencing flu-like symptoms, without a travel history, have an opportunity to be tested at ChristianaCare's free drive-thru clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 601 South Madison Street, in a parking area across from Penn Cinema. Private labs are also testing for the respiratory illness, but a visit to your primary care doctor is necessary first.
"We're going to need more tests, and we definitely need more tests to broaden out that testing regime to other populations not as at-risk or not as indicating the circumstances where you could get the virus," he admitted. "We could use more for sure, and we're hoping to get more."
While the situation changes daily, Carney advised Delawareans to pay extra attention to hygiene and be sure to stay home when feeling sick.
"There is quite a bit of uncertainty about how long this will last," the governor said. "We're going to get through this."