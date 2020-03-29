All out-of-state travelers into Delaware have been ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days to fight the spread of COVID-19, under the latest executive order issued by Governor John Carney Sunday.
"The 14-day period is measured from the time of entry into Delaware or for the duration of the individual’s presence in Delaware, whichever is shorter," the governor's office said in a news release.
Governor Carney’s order also applies to anyone who has entered Delaware (including in-state residents) in the last 14 days, unless their out-of-state travel included essential work or taking care of family members and other limited purposes. The order does not apply to public health, public safety, or healthcare workers, or other limited purposes. It also does not apply to people merely passing through Delaware.
"Anyone who lives out-of-state and commutes to Delaware for essential work is strongly encouraged to work from home," said the governor.
The Delaware Department of Justice (DOJ) has issued guidance to state and local law enforcement with additional details about enforcement of Governor Carney’s emergency declaration. In accordance with Sunday’s order, law enforcement may conduct traffic stops – limited in scope to public health and quarantine questions – on vehicles registered in other states.
Delawareans are under stay-at home orders until May 15, 2020, already except for essential work.
“Now’s not the time to visit Delaware. We’re facing a serious situation here that is getting worse,” said Carney in a written statement. “Delawareans need to stay at home, and anyone from another state visiting Delaware should immediately self-quarantine for two weeks. Everyone needs to take this threat seriously. Our goal is to limit a surge in COVID-19 cases that would overwhelm our hospital system. We’ll get through this – but everyone needs to pitch in.”
Self-quarantine requires that an individual stay in a quarantine location (home, hotel room or rented lodging); does not go to work, school or public areas; does not use public transportation; separates from other individuals in a residence as much as possible; and avoids sharing personal items. Everyone should continue to follow basic hygiene guidance from the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Individuals under self-quarantine can leave their homes to seek medical care.
Read the governor's full executive order: