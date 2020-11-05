On the heels of his reelection Tuesday, Gov. John Carney Thursday announced several administrative appointments for General Assembly consideration when the regular session returns in January.
“This is a talented group of Delaware public servants who are committed to strengthening our state for all Delaware families,” said Governor Carney. "I’ve been privileged to serve alongside all of them these last four years."
Previously the first Director of the Delaware Division of Small Business, and current Secretary of Labor Cerron Cade was nominated to lead the Delaware Office of Management and Budget, "which manages Delaware’s annual financial plan and State of Delaware facilities."
He'll be replacing Mike Jackson, who's departing from the position he's held since 2017 to join Delaware Technical Community College.
Deputy Labor Secretary Karryl Hubbard was nominated to fill the role Cade would be vacating as the next Secretary of the Department of Labor. Deputy Director of the OMB Amy Bonner was nominated to become the next Secretary of the Department of Human Resources.
Saundra Ross John will be appointed to serve as Director of Statewide Equity Initiatives, a newly created position which works across executive branches as a senior advisor on issues relating to equity, diversity, and inclusion.
Finally, Acting Chief Information Officer for the State of Delaware Jason Clarke was nominated to permanently lead the Delaware Department of Technology and Information, to manage the state's information technology infrastructure and lead cybersecurity efforts.
“Going forward, we will continue to confront the challenges of COVID-19 and focus on the issues that matter to every Delaware family – good jobs, world-class schools, and great communities," Carney said. "I’m proud to send these nominations to the Delaware Senate for consideration.”