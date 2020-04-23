Governor John Carney entered Delaware into a coalition of northeast states making COVID-19 reopening strategies, but he told CNN Wednesday when it comes to Delaware's beaches, he's looking south and west.
"I work closely with [Maryland] Governor [Larry] Hogan on our western boundary. In fact, we have big issues coming up in respect with opening up our beaches along the Atlantic coast for this summer."
Hogan joined a D.C. area coalition with the District of Columbia and Virginia when it comes to their decisions, but with Ocean City and Assateague also on the Atlantic coast of Delmarva, they're a more direct connection to Delaware than the Jersey Shore and points north.
Ocean City, Maryland's beach and boardwalk were closed through April 28, although they have a City Council meeting set for April that could extend that date.
Delaware's beaches were closed by Governor Carney's executive order until May 15.
This is after WDEL asked Tuesday whether the beaches in Sussex County would be open by Memorial Day, Carney wasn't too confident.
"A lot of things are going to have to fall in our favor in order to get there. I'd like nothing more than to be able to do that, but it's really hard to see given the guidance that we have, where that'll be a reality, but we'll see."
The beach decision is just of many decisions coming up for local states as they try to tackle when they can start getting into the phases of the White House Coronavirus Task Force's "Opening Up America Again."
"One of the areas where I do feel confident about is the communication between governors in our region, and the commitment that we each have to work together to reopen our economies in a coordinated manner so we don't create problems for each others."
Delaware has had issues such as allowing alcohol sales when neighboring states such as Pennsylvania didn't, creating parking lots with out-of-state vehicles, despite a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for out-of-state visitors to Delaware not on essential business.