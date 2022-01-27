Gov. John Carney on Thursday proposed a Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget that tops out at $4.9 billion--a 4.6% increase over the year prior--and fully funds the budget stabilization fund, while including no tax increases or cuts to services or staffing.
During his annual budget reveal, Carney detailed a budget that takes full advantage of the significant amount of federal resources sent to the state to combat the fallout--economic or otherwise--from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"You'll see today...some of the things that I've talked about over the last four years, in terms of being disciplined and responsible in our budgeting and looking to the future to make sure that increases that we're including in the this budget or the prior year budgets are sustainable in the long-term," Carney said Thursday, January 27, 2022. "We get our revenue estimates from the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Commission and build our budget based on that. The discipline is really imposed by an executive order that I signed early on in the administration, and we've modified since, which really puts additional discipline into the budgeting process and ties our operating budget spending increase to a target, a benchmark as we refer to it, that is established by DEFAC."
His plan for long-term financial sustainability, and the goals he wanted to achieve to continue striving for that plan, included fully funding the rainy day fund, appropriating less than 98% of revenues, growing the budget to the DEFAC benchmark, providing $15.2 million to the Budget Stabilization Fund to fully fund it at $302.5 million, and allocating $591.6 million in cash to the Capital and Bond Bill.
"[The discipline] has enabled us to get through the downturn in revenues that we experienced as a result of the shutdowns of COVID-19, businesses not being operational. We lost a lot of revenue, as did many states," he said. "We were able to get through that without tax increases on the other end, service cuts, or cuts in employees. We're really positioned well now, with strong reserves and the ability to to do some improvements, particularly focused on our state employees and workers, as we compete with the private sector for new employees to fill vacancies that we have."
EDUCATION
It's also a proposal that continues working toward objectives Carney has previously established as goals.
All three counties will see educational investments which total $305 million, including capital projects for school infrastructure upgrades and building construction to the tune of $280.1 million, distributed evenly across Delaware. The regional breakdown is available in the graphic below:
Carney detailed providing $4.5 million in additional low-income and English language learning students, his ultimate goal being to double Opportunity Funding to $60 million annually by 2025. Schools will also see $20.6 million--a combination of one-time money and the funding of HB100--to fund mental health service units in elementary schools.
The Wilmington Learning Collaborative and Redding Consortium recommendations would receive $7 million and $12.8 million, respectively.
The higher education institutions University of Delaware, Delaware State University, and Delaware Technical Community College will receive $45 million for deferred maintenance, capital improvements, and technology upgrades, as well as $15 million for the Higher Education Economic Development Investment Fund.
Each of the schools scholarship programs will receive a portion of a combined $4.3 million. To help reduce staff and faculty turnover at Del Tech, the school will also receive $921,000 for Phase II of a compensation stabilization plan.
There's also $107 million in ARPA funding which would be used to support pandemic-related projects.
ENVIRONMENT
To aid environmental initiatives, Carney proposed an investment of $404.7 million. The lion's share, $367.2 million, is earmarked for clean water programs, which includes $355 million in federal funds and $12.2 million from the Clean Water Trust Fund.
Most of those clean water programs will be projects targeted in the lower counties of the state, and are only possible because of federal distribution of recovery funds.
"This is really a historic opportunity to address particularly difficult to fund projects that that have been out there for as long as I can remember," Carney said during a preview of the budget Wednesday.
For farm land and open space preservation, Carney is looking to invest $30 million, while shoreline and waterway resiliency initiatives would receive $7.5 million. The governor would also like to continue investing in electric vehicle infrastructure in the state to make it easier for Delawareans to own those types of vehicles, as it's one of the easiest ways to promote everyday environmentalism for state residents.
"We're pretty strong. We've done almost--except for one generator down in Millsboro, the Millsboro plant--converted our coal generation to natural gas. No, that's not carbon-free, for sure, but it's a good transition. We're in a grid where electricity is generated; we don't generate it all here," Carney said Wednesday during his preview. "The next thing, and the next big contributor to carbon dioxide, is on your transportation network."
SECURITY, WORKFORCE, AND FAMILIES
Four pieces of pending legislation are funded in the proposed budget.
"This first one that you see would exempt unemployment insurance--benefits that were received in 2021--from taxation. And if you go down to the employer section, you'll see that this also prevents unemployment insurance tax increases on employers," said Secretary Rick Geisenberger. "The other three bills--The first one would double the volunteer firefighter tax credit from $500 to $1,000. The next bill would help us try to attract military retirees...so this would increase the amount of their pension that would be exempt from taxation. Then the final bill...promotes making investments in the Delaware college savings plan and the Delaware ABLE plan, which are savings that you set aside for your child's future college education, or for a disabled child to care for that child later in life."
Correctional facilities in Delaware are set to receive $11.6 million for infrastructure improvements including communications equipment, a new intake facility at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, and renovations to Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Facility and the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution. The court facilities in Kent and Sussex, along with the Leonard J. Williams Justice Center in Wilmington, would receive a combined $81.3 million.
Development and deployment of body-worn cameras would see $7.6 million in funding, and $390,000 is highlighted to support in-car camera programs for law enforcement vehicles.
Meanwhile, expungement programs in the state would be slated to receive $3.7 million in the budget, while crisis beds for Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families in Kent and Sussex counties would receive $735,000.
Other health-focused initiatives included $1.4 million to extend post-partum Medicaid coverage, $1.5 million for therapeutic foster care program development, and $996,000 to support growth of the Delaware Healthy Children Improvement Program.
For healthcare workers, the governor earmarked $500,000 to increase funding for the Health Care provider State loan repayment program. To permanently fund the mental health services loan forgiveness program the governor would like to issue $300,000.
Finally, child care providers and workers would receives $11.5 million in increased support.
For individual support and improvement, the governor is looking to spend $88.7 million on compensation and pay equity. Libraries will see a $26.8 million investment, while affordable housing, Downton Development Districts, and Strong Neighborhoods would see $6 million, $5.5 million, and $4 million respectively.
Preserving historical and recreational sites, like Cooch's Bridge and the John Dickinson Plantation, would receive $21 million in funding.
"Each year, the governor submits his recommended budget to the General Assembly. This is my recommended budget for FY 2023. Prior to today, our Cabinet Secretaries have been working with their agency leaders in developing the budget through the summer and the fall," Carney said Thursday. "Our budget office has had hearings with each of those agencies. We've worked with federal agencies and understand the significant resources provided by the federal government. Thanks go out to Sen. Carper, Sen. Coons, Congresswoman Blunt Rochester, and President Biden for those resources which have really helped us, both in this budget, and then strengthening our economy and supporting families and workers as we work our way out of COVID-19."
The Joint Finance Committee next holds hearings to tweak the recommendations ahead of the June 30th deadline for passage by the General Assembly.
Review the whole proposal here: