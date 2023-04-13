Governor Carney has received one of the two marijuana legalization bills passed by the Delaware Legislature last month, but his office is being vague on when he has to make a decision on a possible veto.
A Carney spokeswoman confirmed via email that "We received HB 1. No other updates."
Delaware law requires the governor to either sign or veto passed legislation within 10 days (excluding Sundays), or it would be ratified without his signature.
If he received that bill on Thursday, the 10th day would be either April 24 or April 25, but if he was already in possession, the mandatory decision would be moved up.
House Bill 1 would legalize a personal use amount of marijuana for Delawareans.
Also unclear is the status of House Bill 2, which passed about a half hour after HB1, which would set up the system for taxation and regulation of marijuana, similar to tobacco products.
A spokeswoman for the Delaware House Democrats, who confirmed to WDEL on Tuesday that they hadn't been notified either bill had been delivered to the Governor at that point, only would say a press release was coming on Friday.
Last year, Carney vetoed two pieces of marijuana legislation, and the Delaware House, which initially had a vetoproof majority, had enough vote flipping to prevent the veto override from being successful.