Governor Carney has extended Delaware's coronavirus-related State of Emergency for another month.
The extension is simply a formality and doesn't stop the state from moving into Phase 2 on June 15, 2020.
Carney's office announced the extension, which Carney signed Saturday, saying as more people interact during the state's reopening, Delawareans should stay vigilant and continue to follow public health guidelines since the virus is still active.
Delaware law requires State Of Emergency declarations to be reviewed every 30 days.