Governor John Carney has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration after the state was ravaged by a series of storms that brought a number of tornadoes with them--and left already financially vulnerable citizens dealing with pandemic fallout in even dire straits.
Carney asked President Donald Trump for assistance following the severe weather event that stretched across August 4th through the 7th in 2020, and included heavy rain, multiple tornadoes, and damaging winds, which left "substantial damage" in its wake.
A State of Emergency was declared at the time, and both the Delaware Emergency Operations Center and Delaware Emergency Operations Plan were put into action.
Carney specifically requested a Major Disaster Declaration which would include public and individual assistance for Kent and New Castle County residents, as well as Hazard Mitigation Funding for all three counties.